Nothing has a new set of earbuds this week, the Ear (Open) buds, designed with a nifty wrap-around aesthetic and the classic see-thru look we’ve come to expect from the maker.

Giving off a Fibonacci vibe, Ear (Open) buds will be priced at a completely reasonable $149, featuring Open Sound Technology, which is described as capable of creating a “more immersive audio experience while maintaining users’ awareness of their surroundings.” Nothing also notes the custom patent-pending diaphragm of the buds, titanium coating, and ultra-light driver and stepped design to offer a superior audio quality.

For battery performance, Nothing lists 8 hours on a single charge, with a total of 30 hours of playback via the charging case.

Topping it off, what good would a 2024 set of earbuds be without AI? With a ChatGPT integration and when paired with the Nothing X app, users of the buds can access real-time information all hands-free. Very nifty.

Nothing’s Ear (Open) buds will be available for $149 starting October 1.

// Nothing