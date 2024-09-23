Samsung has started the week off by continuing to push its big One UI 6.1.1 update to another batch of devices. They already the Galaxy S24, S23, Fold 5 and Flip 5 with it, so now they are stepping a year back to the Galaxy S22 series and Fold 4/Flip 4 combo.

In case you missed the full changelog for this large One UI 6.1.1 update, you can find it right here. The update brings several AI features (in the Gallery, Notes, and Live Translate), Google’s Circle to Search, and more.

For those with a Galaxy S22 device, Fold 4 or Flip 4, or the Galaxy Tab S8 series, your builds to be on the lookout for are below:

Galaxy S22 : S901USQU6EXH8

: S901USQU6EXH8 Galaxy S22+ : S906USQU6EXH8

: S906USQU6EXH8 Galaxy S22 Ultra : S908USQU6EXH8

: S908USQU6EXH8 Galaxy Z Fold 4 : F936USQU6GXH7

: F936USQU6GXH7 Galaxy Z Flip 4 : F721USQU6GXH7

: F721USQU6GXH7 Galaxy Tab S8+: X808USQU7CXHB

// Verizon