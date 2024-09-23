Samsung has started the week off by continuing to push its big One UI 6.1.1 update to another batch of devices. They already the Galaxy S24, S23, Fold 5 and Flip 5 with it, so now they are stepping a year back to the Galaxy S22 series and Fold 4/Flip 4 combo.
In case you missed the full changelog for this large One UI 6.1.1 update, you can find it right here. The update brings several AI features (in the Gallery, Notes, and Live Translate), Google’s Circle to Search, and more.
For those with a Galaxy S22 device, Fold 4 or Flip 4, or the Galaxy Tab S8 series, your builds to be on the lookout for are below:
- Galaxy S22: S901USQU6EXH8
- Galaxy S22+: S906USQU6EXH8
- Galaxy S22 Ultra: S908USQU6EXH8
- Galaxy Z Fold 4: F936USQU6GXH7
- Galaxy Z Flip 4: F721USQU6GXH7
- Galaxy Tab S8+: X808USQU7CXHB
// Verizon
