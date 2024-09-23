To our video editing friends, Google Photos has a new video editor on the way to you. An updated video editor in Google Photos will bring (potentially) easier edits, as well as AI-powered video presets that could (again, potentially) make some magic happen without much work on your end.

In a short help forum post, Google says we should soon see the following in Google Photos when we go to edit a video:

Favorite editing tools : With the new editor, your favorite editing tools are “front and center” now, making it easier for you to edit the way you like.

: With the new editor, your favorite editing tools are “front and center” now, making it easier for you to edit the way you like. Updated trim tool : There’s a refreshed trim tool that should let you precisely cut your footage where you need to.

: There’s a refreshed trim tool that should let you precisely cut your footage where you need to. New Auto enhance button : There’s a new “Enhance” that colors and stabilizes your videos with a single touch.

: There’s a new “Enhance” that colors and stabilizes your videos with a single touch. New Speed tool : Whether you want to speed up footage or create slow-mo clips, a new Speed option is there.

: Whether you want to speed up footage or create slow-mo clips, a new Speed option is there. AI-powered presets: And finally, AI-powered video presets for “Basic cut,” “Slow-mo,” and “Zoom” should start showing up under a “Presets” button. These new options “can automatically trim the video, adjust lighting, control speed, or apply effects like dynamic motion tracking of main subject, zooming in the main action, or applying slow-mo with just a few taps.”

Google says they have started to rollout these improvements, but didn’t give a timeline for when you and I might see them. You’ll just have to keep checking back in your Google Photos app to see.

Google Play Link: Google Photos

// Google