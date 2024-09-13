If you happen to utilize an electric vehicle, you might be familiar with the recommended habit of setting your car’s charge limit to 80%. This is said to help improve the life of the battery, which seems like a fair thing to do should you intend of having the thing for a while. That same ability is now live in the latest Android 15 beta.

Inside of Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2, recently released for supported Pixel devices, Google is introducing the ability to limit your phone’s charge to just 80%. Under “Charging optimization,” there are two settings: Adaptive charging, which is already on most Android phones, plus the new Limit to 80% option.

Adaptive charging is already quite nice, also designed to prolong the integrity of your battery. With it, the phone learns your daily habits, then limits the phone’s charge to 80% until near the time you unplug the phone. Once your usual unplug time nears, the phones tops off the battery to 100%.

If you’re on a Pixel and running the latest beta, this option should now be available to you.

// Mishaal Rahman (Telegram)