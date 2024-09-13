As a perk for being with YouTube TV, customers are gifted a $100 credit toward NFL Sunday Ticket. It helps take the sting off of the package’s expensive price tag. Well, from what we can tell, that same $100 credit is now being extended to YouTube Premium subscribers. Score!
We’re still only in week 2, so the $100 savings is great. It brings the price of the Sunday Ticket down to $379, down from the usual $479. Of course, Google wouldn’t mind selling you some YouTube TV while you’re at it, so you’ll see a bundle deal if you sign up for multiple services.
Personally, I have been more than happy with just having YouTube TV + RedZone during the regular season. I can watch the Primetime games, plus get to see all of the action on Sunday alongside Scott Hanson. He’s the man.
If you want the credit, follow the link below.
