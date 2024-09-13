Droid Life

DEAL: Samsung Ups Trade-in Values to $1300 Towards Galaxy Z Fold 6 Purchase

2

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. More info.

Samsung wants you to buy a Galaxy Z Fold 6 and it’s willing to provide massive trade-in discounts on eligible devices, offer doubled the storage for free, as well as give an instant discount of hundreds of dollars for those without a trade-in to make it happen.

Trade-ins: For specifics, let’s say you have a really good trade-in device, such as a Galaxy Z Fold 5. Samsung is upping its max trade-in value to $1,300, which I’m relatively certain we’ve never seen before. That’s wild savings and we probably won’t see value like that for a while. Trade-in values are upped for all devices, so even if you aren’t bringing a newer phone, you’re still going to save more than you typically would. An example would be the Galaxy Z Fold 2 (4 year old phone), currently given a value of $600.

For those without a trade-in entirely, Samsung is offering an instant savings discount of up to $450 for select options.

Doubled Storage: On top of the potential trade-in discount, Samsung is offering free doubled storage, meaning you’re getting the 512GB model for the 256GB price. If you need 1TB of storage, it’s down to just $1619 from the usual $2259.

Max Savings: If you’re someone looking to save the absolute most, you would need a Galaxy Z Fold 5 to trade and opt for the 1TB model. It would bring your total to $719, but you’d be saving a whopping $1540. And don’t forget, there’s extra savings for those part of Samsung Offer Programs for first responders, active military, government employees, and people in education.

Samsung Link

Category

Tags

Collapse Show Comments
2  Comments

Back to Top