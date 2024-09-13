Samsung wants you to buy a Galaxy Z Fold 6 and it’s willing to provide massive trade-in discounts on eligible devices, offer doubled the storage for free, as well as give an instant discount of hundreds of dollars for those without a trade-in to make it happen.

Trade-ins: For specifics, let’s say you have a really good trade-in device, such as a Galaxy Z Fold 5. Samsung is upping its max trade-in value to $1,300, which I’m relatively certain we’ve never seen before. That’s wild savings and we probably won’t see value like that for a while. Trade-in values are upped for all devices, so even if you aren’t bringing a newer phone, you’re still going to save more than you typically would. An example would be the Galaxy Z Fold 2 (4 year old phone), currently given a value of $600.

For those without a trade-in entirely, Samsung is offering an instant savings discount of up to $450 for select options.

Doubled Storage: On top of the potential trade-in discount, Samsung is offering free doubled storage, meaning you’re getting the 512GB model for the 256GB price. If you need 1TB of storage, it’s down to just $1619 from the usual $2259.

Max Savings: If you’re someone looking to save the absolute most, you would need a Galaxy Z Fold 5 to trade and opt for the 1TB model. It would bring your total to $719, but you’d be saving a whopping $1540. And don’t forget, there’s extra savings for those part of Samsung Offer Programs for first responders, active military, government employees, and people in education.