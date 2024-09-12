You are all still waiting for the official release of Android 15 on Pixel devices, which should drop within the next several weeks. Here’s the thing – you can play with even newer software if you want. Android 15 QPR1 is going strong and today, Google released Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 for all of their still-supported Pixel phones, tablets, and foldables.

At the moment, Google has released factory image and OTA files for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 Release Info

Release date: September 12, 2024

Build: AP41.240823.009

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: September 2024

Google Play services: 24.28.35

Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 Bug Fixes

Google provided a lengthy list of fixes from Beta 1 to Beta 2. They not only took care of a bunch of developer and user-reported issues, there were also a bunch of Bluetooth bugs that were taken care of. The full list is below.

Developer- and user-reported issues

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the system to over-report GPS battery usage. (Issue #354135496)

Fixed an issue that prevented the 80% device charge limit from being disabled. (Issue #363170385)

Fixed an issue that prevented passwords from being managed through Google Password Manager. (Issue #361846097)

Fixed an issue that caused the Google Maps app to crash. (Issue #364843770)

Fixed an issue that interrupted Bluetooth connectivity on some devices. (Issue #362156070)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused NFC-based payments to fail. (Issue #363914347)

Fixed an issue that could sometimes cause a device to restart unexpectedly. (Issue #363109091)

Fixed an issue where Now Playing didn’t appear on the lock screen while running. (Issue #361709269)

Fixed an issue in the Pixel Tips app that prevented the Satellite SOS demo from launching. (Issue #362061150)

Other resolved issues

Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability, performance, connectivity, and interactivity.

Bluetooth resolved issues

Made AIDL changes to support LE Audio multi-codec, including extensions for vendor codecs.

Fixed a bug of ScanRecord.getManufacturerSpecificData() to return merged multiple Manufacturer Specific Data instead of only returning the first Manufacturer Specific Data.

Fixed an issue where the phone gets stuck in an incorrect state when the remote device does RFCOMM Disconnection during Codec Negotiation while the phone is already having an active connection with a different device.

Fixed an issue where subsequent connection attempts failed locally after an outgoing HFP connection attempt was discarded.

Fixed an issue where the first paired device lost audio focus when a second device was paired and reconnected.

Fixed an issue where some headsets couldn’t pair using Fast Pair due to a race condition where the Bluetooth stack incorrectly treats a LE-ACL disconnection during classic pairing as a pairing failure.

For those unfamiliar with a QPR release, understand that this is a bigger update than the typical monthly security patch builds. Google releases these quarterly (QPR stands for Quarterly Platform Release) and lets us test them, because they are large updates. They also are typically tied to Pixel Feature Drops. For this Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2, we’ll see it go stable in December 2024 after the next several months of testing.

Download Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 – If interested, you can download from the following links to get started (QPR1 Beta 2 should be live shortly in the Beta Program for over-the-air updates if it isn’t already):