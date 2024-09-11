Samsung Discover week is in full swing at this point, with deals running each day you might consider if in the market for a new tablet or foldable or smartphone. There’s a particularly good deal running right now too, assuming you don’t need the Ultra of anything or a folding mechanism in your pocket. The regular Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 are both at some of their lowest prices yet, without needing a trade-in.

The best offer between these two non-Ultra phones is for the Galaxy S24+, because you are getting a free upgrade and $200 off. However, the smallest Galaxy S24 model is still pretty cheap right now.

$320 OFF GALAXY S24+: Samsung will sell you a Galaxy S24+ with 512GB of storage for $799.99. That’s $320 off because Samsung is not only giving you a free upgrade from 256GB to 512GB of storage, they are dropping $200 off the price, just because. Again, you don’t need to trade anything or do anything special for that discount other than choose one of the “Online Exclusive” colors of Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, or Sandstone Orange (pictured above).

If you’d like one of the standard colors, you’ll still save $200, but the free storage upgrade to 512GB won’t be included. Just get the orange and love life.

$600 OFF TRADES: But let’s say you do have something to trade to make the price dip lower. Well, offers top out at $600 off for some of Samsung’s best phones. The list of $600 values runs from the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra up through the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. It’s a wide range of phones that you may just have.

You could also upgrade from your Galaxy S22+ and get $500 off instantly today, $400 off from a Galaxy S21+, or even $200 off for an ancient Galaxy Note 8, a phone from 2017.

Parting with that Galaxy S22+, getting the free storage upgrade ($120 value), and picking an exclusive color would get you a Galaxy S24+ for just $499.99, thanks to $620 in discounts. You could go higher or lower of course, but that’s a good example for someone with a 2-year old phone that might want to upgrade.

