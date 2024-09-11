European pricing for the upcoming Galaxy S24 FE is said to have leaked, detailing a rather significant price increase over last year’s model. Thankfully, it appears Samsung has a decently sized list of upgrades for the device, which will hopefully justify the higher cost.

Reported to start at €799, which would be a €100 increase from last year’s European model, Galaxy S24 FE is rumored to come with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. That size is the same as the current Galaxy S24+ model.

Other specs include the 4nm Exynos 2400e chip, though, it’s currently unknown if Samsung will opt for Qualcomm-made silicon for the US model, plus you can expect things like an IP68 rating, up to 4,600mAh battery, and in-display fingerprint reader.

Just because the European model might see an increased price, that doesn’t always dictate what US pricing will be. However, if we look at the trends of nearly all smartphones, prices are up across the board.

Something, something, inflation. Something, something, corporate profits continue to hit new highs.

// SamMobile | WinFuture (German)