Samsung is running a Galaxy S24 Ultra deal to end the week that is not very common. They are offering up the chance to upgrade to a higher tier, yet the price is actually below the lower tier model. Seriously, when has this happened before?

Let’s break this down for you.

GALAXY S24 ULTRA 512GB $50 CHEAPER: Samsung often does a promotion for devices that includes a free upgrade of storage for the same price as the entry tier. For example, the 512GB version of the Galaxy S24 Ultra would be priced at the same price as the 256GB model, saving customers some cash and giving them more storage.

For this weekend, Samsung is offering up a free upgrade to the 512GB model, but instead of matching the prices of the 256GB variant, they have discounted the 512GB to a lower price. The 256GB Galaxy S24 Ultra usually sells for $1,299. Today, the Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB can be had for $1,249. $50 cheaper!

Samsung is only offering this special price for Titanium Black and Titanium Gray. The online exclusive colors are discounted too, but they only match the 256GB price.

$750 OFF TRADES: That good news aside, you’ll likely want to save more cash if you are about to buy the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is not an inexpensive phone. Samsung will let you slash up to $750 off instantly with their trade-in program.

To get the full $750 off, you would have to trade-in a Galaxy S23 Ultra. Other values are $650 for the S22 Ultra, as well as $600 for the Note 20 Ultra, S21 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy Z Fold 5. There are several additional phones in the $400 to $500 range too.

At $750 off and with the super discount to 512GB, you’d be saving a total of $920. That brings the price of Samsung’s best non-foldable to $499.99. And that’s the price you pay today.

Samsung Deal Link