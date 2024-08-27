The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL started shipping to your doorsteps last week, giving you a full weekend to get setup and begin testing. Well, you guys don’t really test as much as you just play, since you aren’t reviewers. But still, you’ve had some time to form a set of first impressions on your fancy, squared off and dramatically changed Pixel 9 phone.

I’ve already shared some of my own, where I said that the Pixel 9 Pro line had “really, really good” battery life, that iPhone owners should be jealous of this new hardware from Google, and that the upgraded fingerprint reader and new modem have shown promising early results. Tim also raved about the regular Pixel 9, noting its hardware, fingerprint reader, performance, and modem to be excellent.

We’re still working on our reviews for the Pixel 9 series (and they should be up within the next day or two), but if you can’t tell from those early impression stories, we are enjoying our time with Google’s latest.

I’d love to hear from you, though. Whenever Google launches a new phone, reviewers (like us) tend to test over a couple of weeks and do our normal song and dance with them. They often end up being heavily praised, only for regular users (like you) to then dive in and find quirks or bugs or hardware issues that tell a different story. I’m curious if that’ll happen again with this year’s Pixel 9 line. My gut thinks it won’t happen like it has with previous models, but I also have no idea. That’s why I’m asking for your early feedback.

How’s your Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL treating you?