Pixel 9 Pro Hardware So Good, Your iPhone Should Be Jealous

When the first leaks of the Pixel 9 series arrived, we weren’t alone in thinking that the devices looked similar to Apple’s iPhone. The flat edges, logo styling, and rounded corners all gave off an iPhone vibe, even if there is still so much Google as a part of the package. Since we have an iPhone 15 Pro in house, as well as both the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, we thought we’d toss them next to each other to show you if they really are that similar as we also talk about how good this hardware is.

Here’s the Pixel 9 Pro vs. the iPhone 15 Pro.

The first thing I would admit is that, yes, the Pixel 9 Pro does indeed have some similarities to the iPhone 15 Pro, but when you get each in hand or look at the images here, I’m not sure you would mistake either for one another. As we mentioned in the lead-up to launch, the Pixel 9 Pro is still without a doubt a Google phone, looks like it fits perfectly into the Pixel family, and has such a distinct camera bar, that you would know what it was the minute you saw one. No one is (honestly) looking at the Pixel 9 Pro phones above and going, “Yeah man, that’s just an iPhone copy.” It isn’t.

Sure, we have curved corners (which Google did on the Pixel 8 series too) and flat edges. It’s likely those two design choices that have brought us to this comparison today. However, can Apple really own those ideas forever? It would be silly to suggest so, so no, they can’t.

What I will say is that Google nailed this design out of the gate, unlike Apple. You know how Apple fans love to suggest that when Apple copies others and releases software features years later, that Apple is fine doing so because they did it and made it better? Google has flipped that argument here. For so long, Apple has released iPhones with flat edges, only doing so with edges that were incredibly sharp and uncomfortable to hold for long periods of time if you refused to use a case. Like, oddly uncomfortable to the point of pain that almost forced you into using a case.

When the iPhone 15 Pro line launched, Apple finally rounded out the edges of the device, making it wildly more comfortable in the hand and giving it that extra touch of polish that allowed it to showcase how good Apple is at building hardware. And then Google just came along with the Pixel 9 Pro and made it equally as good as Apple’s on the first try.

You can see this on display in the image above, where both phones’ metal frames bend or curve just at the edges before blending into back glass. It’s that subtle curve that makes all the difference, to the point where you can hold each for hours on end.

Google went with a polished frame on the Pixel 9 Pro line (the regular Pixel 9 has a matte finish), while Apple went more satin on the iPhone 15 Pro. While the Pixel 9 Pro’s shiny metal does bring on fingerprints, it’s also quite grippy whereas the iPhone 15 Pro’s satin is often slippery in the hand. As much as I dislike fingerprints, this frame and finish choice by Google is probably the right one, again, if you aren’t into cases.

Another excellent choice from Google in this design would be the camera bar. Like in previous Pixel phones, Google’s is long and spreads across the entire back of the phone, so when your device is sitting on a surface, it won’t wobble. That’s not the case for Apple or Samsung’s phones, which have cameras positioned in one corner. These can be annoying to use if your set your device down, as touching one side creates movement that can be frustrating to deal with. Google’s Pixel 9 Pro just sits flat and lets you use without worry.

Of course, Apple is still tossing in that large Dynamic Island at the top of the display, which houses their face unlock tech and is used to allow access to select, active software features. Google is simply including a selfie camera that takes up less space. I’d imagine that Google could use that area for more, but I’m also just a fan of seeing more display at all times with room for notification icons and the addition of a fingerprint sensor that no longer sucks. Not having to solely rely on face unlock is a big deal.

Overall, I’d just argue that Google’s Pixel 9 Pro might have a shape that might get you to think iPhone, but this phone is still very much a Google phone. I’ve been using Google’s new high-end devices for over a week now and my only thoughts around the design are that this is Google’s finest work yet. This hardware is incredible.