The summer is essentially over at this moment, with kids heading back to school to start yet another year of learning. It’s wild too, as a parent of a now-5th grader, because those summer weeks just fly on by, as do the years and grades and events and times for relaxation. Seems only yesterday that my kid was in preschool.

So as these kiddos, teens, and young adults head back class, Samsung Back-to-School wants to be there to kit them all out. At the moment, there are several Samsung deals to take a look at, all of which we’ll try to highlight throughout the week.

First up, we have the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (here’s our recap) with a minimum discount of $50, but you can up that to $100 off with the right trade.

$100 OFF GALAXY BUDS 3 PRO: You know the drill on this – Samsung will instantly (today) slash money off the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro if you trade-in some older buds. The top trade value is on the Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Both of those will get you $100 off, dropping the price of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to $149.99. That’s the best price you’ll find.

For other buds sitting around to trade, Samsung will give you $75 for a bunch of older non-Pro Galaxy Buds or $50 for any other “Wireless audio headset.” Seriously, anything wireless sitting around your office that sticks in your ear for audio can be traded for $50 off.

BONUS FREE CASE: And to sweeten the deal, Samsung is tossing in a free Buds Case Cover ($30 value), which is a cover for your case. This should offer some additional protection to your $250 ear buds, plus it has a little carabiner on the end to allow for attachment to all sorts of things.

To check trade-in values and take advantage, hit that link below.

