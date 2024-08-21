It’s Pixel 9 week, and while we’re very close to delivering a complete review, we wanted to provide you with an easily digestible list of our favorite things on Google’s newest smartphone. There’s a lot to like here, especially at a reasonable starting price of $799.

Below you will find my three favorite things about Google’s Pixel 9. My goal is that you’ll go away knowing full well how much I appreciate Google’s hardware this year, as well as other improvements they made to the entire lineup. Pixel fans, we think it’s going to be a good year for you.

Upgraded Hardware

To say that I really like the Pixel 9’s hardware would be an understatement. I was a bit surprised to see many people on the internet say they didn’t appreciate the look of the Pixel 9 series, especially since they haven’t held one in the hand yet. Now that I’ve been using the phone for nearly a week, this is easily some of the best hardware Google has ever produced. And this is the cheaper ($799) Pixel 9 option, people.

The first thing is the size. It’s slightly taller than the iPhone 15 Pro (which I’ve been using as my daily), but about the same width. It feels amazing in hand, with its smooth glass backside and metallic frame. Everything you touch on the Pixel 9 feels premium. The haptics system is something I’ll highlight in my full review as well, but to give you a teaser, the vibration motor in the Pixel 9 feels really good.

At $799, Pixel 9 needed to feel and look this good. Anything less and I would have issues with it. But what’s important for me to convey is that the Pixel 9 isn’t some cheap, plastic version of the Pixel 9 Pro. They are identical sizes (even use the same cases), but the base Pixel 9 comes with one less camera, less RAM, plus a non-Super Actua display with less resolution. You’re still getting a 120Hz refresh rate, though. I’ll dive more deeply into the Pixel 9 vs. Pixel 9 Pro comparisons with my full review, but as of right now, I’m loving the Pixel 9 hardware.

Upgraded Fingerprint Reader

Google outfitted the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL with in-display ultrasonic fingerprint readers from Qualcomm, a big upgrade from the optical sensors of yesteryear. No more shall I be blinded by the light while trying to rest comfortably on my couch or bed in the evening.

To be specific, the sensor is the 3D Sonic Gen 2, usable when both dry and wet, featuring anti-spoofing technology for improved security. Qualcomm markets it as the “world’s fastest ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor,” and yeah, I’d say it’s very fast when compared to the optical sensors.

Performance

A Google executive recently gave an interview focused on the Tensor G4 chipset that is found inside the new Pixel 9 lineup. They mentioned that Tensor G4 wasn’t designed to beat every benchmark out there, but instead, was designed for use cases and to perform well in how Pixel customers actually use their devices. From my experience, I think Google nailed it. This Pixel 9 is extremely smooth, whether it be scrolling through menus and Instagram or playing games like Marvel SNAP and Smash It.

I honestly don’t need the fastest phone on the block, so long as it does what I need it to do. The device is quick to deliver AI results, fast to open the camera and snap photos, and everything else I’ve tasked it with so far.

(Bonus) New Modem

I have had zero issues with cellular connectivity on this device, knock on wood. Ensuring that I always have a reliable data connection has become very important to me with my venture into firefighting and EMS, so any sort of modem struggles will hit me very hard. I had a few on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 lineup. So far on the Pixel 9, though, everything has been smooth sailing.

You can buy your very own Pixel 9 right now, starting at $799. We recommend Best Buy as they have the highest trade-in deals currently, but you can also snag $100 gift card with purchase. Google Store has a similar offer, but you’re limited to Google Store credit, which isn’t as useful unless you want to buy Pixel 9 accessories or put the money towards the Pixel Watch 3.