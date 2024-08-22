Pixel Tablet With Stand is $250 Off for a Couple of Hours

In need of a Google Pixel Tablet with a hefty discount? Best Buy is running a daily deal of sorts today that could get you just that tablet with a $250 price drop. And this is the one with the stand too, in case you need that to let this tablet act as a smart home hub.

I’m not sure I need to recap the Pixel Tablet, but this is Google’s now year-old tablet with mid-range specs that can attach to a speaker dock to show itself almost as a smart hub. It’s not going to be as home hub-y as a Nest Hub Max, but it could work as it doubles as your couch buddy tablet too.

At $250 off, you are looking at a Google Pixel Tablet for $349. The price is for the 256GB model, as that’s the only version seeing the discount. Best Buy is not running the same deal on the 128GB model. And again, this is the version of the Pixel Tablet that comes with a stand/dock, not the tablet-only option that was made available earlier this year.

Should you jump on this? I’d read this story we wrote up a year ago first. But yeah, if you are in need of an inexpensive tablet that has the bonus of a dock, this is a good price.

The deal has a timer on it, so hit that link and see if it’s still available. By my calculation, it ends at 10PM Pacific.

Cheers Michael!