Pixel Tablet Official Without a Dock for $399

A couple of weeks ago, we were able to add a confirmation onto a story suggesting that Google would soon offer the Pixel Tablet as a stand-alone device, without the dock they initially sold it with. Today, Google made that news official.

The Google Pixel Tablet will now be sold for $399 without its dock. That’s a $100 discount and drops the Pixel Tablet into a reasonable spot for a mid-range tablet, which it is.

Nothing else is changing about the Pixel Tablet, so we’re clear. This is the same tablet that Google first introduced last year, it just now can be purchased without its dock. That’s a good thing! The dock that Google made for this tablet leaves a lot to be desired. It is severely lacking in useful features when the tablet isn’t attached to it. Being able to buy the Pixel Tablet without the dock is a big move.

Unfortunately, Google has not yet confirmed the Bluetooth Keyboard and Pixel Tablet Pen we reported on as some of the tablet’s first accessories. If they do, we’ll let you know.

The Pixel Tablet sans dock goes up for pre-order today and will ship on May 14 alongside the Pixel 8a. It will be available in Hazel or Porcelain with 128GB or 256GB storage.

Google Store Link