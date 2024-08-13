A lot of times, companies will release a family of devices on the same launch date, but Google isn’t coming close to that this year with its new line of Pixel devices. The launches are spread across both August and September, but thankfully, we do have specific dates for each device following Google’s live event.

Below we have each device’s launch date listed, with exception of the Pixel 9 Pro. Google hasn’t delivered a definitive date, but Verizon has stated it will be September 4 and our personal order’s shipment date tracks with that.

Launch Dates for Google’s New Devices

Pixel 9 : August 22

: August 22 Pixel 9 Pro : Early September (Verizon says September 4)

: Early September (Verizon says September 4) Pixel 9 Pro XL : August 22

: August 22 Pixel 9 Pro Fold : September 4

: September 4 Pixel Watch 3 : September 10

: September 10 Pixel Buds Pro 2: September 26

As you can see, the earlier new device you can get are the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL, both listed at August 22. If you like waiting for things, you can pre-order the new Pixel Buds 2 Pro and wait for those until September 26. That’s going to feel like a very long time.

Each device is now up for pre-order via the Google Store. Follow the link below if you want some new Google goodness.