YouTube detailed quite a few upgrades for the Sunday Ticket experience this week, hopefully leading to a stellar football watching experience for customers.

For the typical fan, the new and improved multiview is sure to be enjoyed, allowing viewers to watch up to four SunDay Ticket games simultaneously. It’s also detailed that YouTube TV Base Plan members will have the option to find preferred multiview streams with local NFL games via select stations. Multiview will be available on mobile devices and tablets, in addition to TVs, at the start of the season for Sunday Ticket subscribers.

For those who take that extra step and get into the fantasy football stuff, the following news will hopefully be very exciting. Both NFL Fantasy and Yahoo Fantasy users can connect their accounts to YouTube and keep an eye on their players.

Do you have your punny fantasy team names yet? You’ll need them for Fantasy View, a feature that enables NFL Fantasy users to link their NFL fantasy football accounts and follow their fantasy players while watching directly on their TV screens. Viewers’ fantasy leagues will be more deeply integrated into their watch experience too. Coming soon, fantasy users will start seeing key plays and multiview combinations tailored to their fantasy lineups.

The overall UI is getting a buff, too. YouTube says users will find more advanced playback controls, live stats and scores from other games, spoiler mode, and more.

Sunday Ticket is expensive at $479 all by itself. YouTube allows people to bundle it with a YouTube TV plan for some savings, with a monthly price of $146. But remember, student discounts are available, priced at $199 for the year. It might be time to sign up for a community college.

