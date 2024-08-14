OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Official and Arriving August 20

OnePlus gave Google its own day yesterday, only to follow-up the launch of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 by announcing the OnePlus Buds Pro 3. New earbuds are upon us, friends, and you have choices to make.

OnePlus isn’t fully announcing their new “Pro” earbuds yet, only telling us that they are officially arriving on August 20. As you can see from the image, we have a pair and shall report back in time on if they are good or not. They certainly look pretty, right?

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 come in Midnight Opus and Lunar Radiance (pictured), feature a charging case wrapped in faux leather to give that premium vibe and that can be charged wirelessly, and have been tuned by Dynaudio. Dynaudio is providing special equalizer preset that shows their expertise in the arena.

More to come on these new earbuds on August 20 when they go up for sale.

// OnePlus