As we get a bit closer to Google’s big Pixel announcement scheduled for August 13, the internet continues to remove any mystery, this time dumping what looks to be a Pixel Watch 3 listing complete with specs and features overview.

Pixel Watch 3 will come in two size options: 41mm and 45mm. Moving forward, note that the larger option will not have a different name, such as Pixel Watch 3 XL. It will simply be Pixel Watch 3 (45mm). Both units will feature Actua displays with up to 2,000 nit peak brightness compared to last year’s Pixel Watch 2 that offered a 1,000 nit peak. That’ll be a noticeable difference.

According to the material, Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) will offer charging speeds of up to 20% faster, and both sizes will have 24-hour battery life with Always On display activated, plus 36-hour battery life when in Battery Saver mode. In the box, expect the watch, a charging cable, plus size small and large bands. Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) will offer 40% more screen space, great for viewing incoming notifications, scrolling through apps, and tracking your fitness data.

Besides official US pricing, there isn’t too much we don’t know about these upcoming watches. For a look at everything we’ve learned so far, click here. And mark your calendars for August 13. It should be a fun day.

