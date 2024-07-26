It’s been a busy week of Google Pixel leaks, so naturally the next step in that evolution is a TV spot leak for the Pixel 9 Pro.

Google highlights Gemini AI-powered features, the rear-facing cameras, as well as the seven years of updates. Most importantly, it confirms that the device will come in two sizes: Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Check out the video below, then remind yourself that we still have to wait until August 13 for Google to announce this stuff. This time is going to drag.

Update: Pixel 9’s TV spot has also been published to YoTube, added below for your viewing pleasure.

Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9