Late last year, Nest rolled out in Public Preview the ability to detect an open or closed garage door. The testing must have gone well, as the feature is now rolling out to all Nest Aware subscribers with the necessary equipment.

To work, you don’t need anything fancy, just a compatible Nest Cam device and have it pointed at the garage door from either inside or outside the garage. There’s a whole tutorial on setting it up right here if you need it.

Nest also announced expanded support for first-gen wired Nest Doorbell units in Public Preview. As detailed in its blog post, “Over the next few weeks, we’ll roll out access to Public Preview users with a first-gen wired Nest Doorbell. Once you’ve transferred your doorbell into Public Preview for the Google Home app, you’ll be able to manage it alongside other devices in the Home app and try new features like our updated camera history experience with quick switching between timeline and event list views to review your history.”

These are all good things. If you’re not already enrolled in Public Preview, following the link below for instructions.

// Google Nest Community