Need more looks at the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro Fold to help you decide if it will be your next phone purchase? The internet delivers, as always.

Thanks to @Onleaks and 91mobiles, we have more images of Google’s new foldable, complete with different colors and angles. We see the device in the Obsidian option, as well as Porcelain. We also get a great look at both the backside and frontside of the device.

Expected to be powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chipset, Pixel 9 Pro Fold features a 6.3-inch cover display and 8-inch Super Actua Flex display on the inside. Comparing that to the original, which has a 5.8-inch cover and 7.6-inch OLED inner display, we’re getting a few size upgrades here.

The overall symmetrical appearance of the device is quite nice, if we’re being honest. Google has also pushed the interior selfie camera up into the right corner, which looks good. Compared to the first generation Pixel Fold, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold looks like an absolute step in the right direction in terms of design polish.

August 13 can’t come soon enough.

// 91mobiles