Earlier today, what appeared to be an ad for the Pixel 9 Pro hit YouTube, detailing select features on the flagship device. Google must not have been too happy, as that video has since been taken down. We got screenshots, though.

While Google highlighted Gemini and Pixel Screenshots, the feature that most caught our eye was Add Me, a new toy for Pixel camera users to play with. With it, you can take a photo of friends, then those same friends can take a photo of you, with the Pixel 9 Pro able to combine the two photos into a single photo of the entire group.

When using Add Me, the second photo getting taken shows a ghost of the first image, allowing you to perfectly frame yourself for the second shot. It’s really quite slick.

Obviously it would be much more cool if you could see the video, but Google had it removed. We’ll try to find a reupload and add it if we can.

// Android Headlines