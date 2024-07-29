Google is being shown to continue its push to improve Gemini by adding newly supported services. This is important because as of right now, Gemini is still unable to do quite a few things that Google Assistant can do, such as control your smart home. Once Gemini can do everything Assistant can do, folks will be more willing to use it full time. At least, that’s what we’ve been waiting for.

According to an APK teardown, no less than six services are coming to Gemini, including Google Home. That’s the big one. Once available, Gemini should be able to control your smart home devices, such as dimming your lights and adjusting thermostats. You can view this in the screenshots below.

Other newly supported services are detailed to be Google Keep, Tasks, Calendar, Phone, and a phone-related one called Utilities. With Utilities, it’s more of a general controller option, allowing Gemini to take photos, open applications, as well as adjust your device’s volume. It should make Gemini feel much more integrated into the Android OS, which will be welcomed.

Back in May, Google detailed a lot of features for Gemini on Android. We’re still waiting for a lot of stuff, but knowing that this is all on the horizon is exciting. Will it all be available by the time Pixel 9 units start to arrive? We don’t yet know, but the timing would be perfect.

We’ll keep you posted for when Google makes these changes official.

