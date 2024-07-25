Here’s the Pixel 9 Pro in Every Color

If the leaked marketing material wasn’t enough, we now also have individual renders of the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro in what’s likely to be every available color at launch.

The four colors are reported to be Charcoal, Porcelain, Rose, and Hazel. While we wish this Hazel option was more like the Pixel 7 Pro and not the Pixel 8, it’s still pretty solid. It’s also nice to see Google going a bit wild with the pink (Rose) option.

Google’s marketing material details that this device will have polished edges (shown below) and soft matte backsides. We can also see from the side angle that the camera housing nearly doubles the device’s depth. We may need to find a case to help flush that out.

We’re quite certain these will feel fantastic in hand and August 13 can’t come soon enough. We’ve added a poll below to see which one you’re feeling the most. Have at it.

// Android Headlines