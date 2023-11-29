For the longest time, I’ve been using a myQ garage door detector to alert me when and if I forgot to close my garage door. It also lets me open and close the door from my phone, but if you’re looking to purely spot if your wife (or any significant other) forgot to close it, Nest has an announcement for you.

Starting this week in the latest Public Preview in the Google Home app for US and Canadian users with a Nest Aware subscription, your Nest Cam (indoor, wired, 2nd gen) or a Nest Cam (battery) can now alert you when it recognizes an open garage door.

The way it works is easy enough. You’ll get a reminder via Google Home if your garage door has been left open for more than 5 minutes. Additionally, the app will alert you when the garage door has been open or closed. That’s pretty slick.

For detailed setup instructions, look here.

Again, you’ll need the latest Public Preview, but as far as I can tell, it’s rolling out now.

// Google Nest