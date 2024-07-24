Our First Look at Pixel Buds Pro 2

Thanks to an Amazon listing whoopsie by Spigen, we’re getting what appears to be our first look at the upcoming Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds from Google.

This leak is the marketing material from an Amazon product listing for the protective case that owners can place their earbuds case into. According to the images, the case is compatible with both the Pixel Buds Pro and Buds Pro 2, meaning we should expect the exact same year-over-year dimensions for the case itself.

As for the buds, we can see that Google will likely introduce a pink color option, likely to match that Peony-colored Pixel 9 we’ve been seeing around. We’re all for that. These images also confirm we should not expect any sort of stem on these earbuds, which differs from Samsung’s approach this year with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

On the bottom of the case we can see a small cutout next to the USB-C plug. It’s speculated this could be for a speaker that will help owners find lost buds via the Find My Device network. We’ll need to wait for Google to announce these things to know for sure, though.

Thoughts on the buds? How about that color? Hot, right?

// reddit | 9to5Google