Worried you’ll miss Olympics action this year? Google is trying to prevent that, with the introduction of new Olympics hubs in both Google TV and Google Play.

With these hubs, Google is curating all of the apps and services that will feed you Olympics news and streaming. For Google TV users, the hub will be live from July 26 to August 11. You’ll have access to live events, highlights, clips from behind the scenes, as well as interviews from athletes all on the For You tab.

Google Play users will find all Olympics content in a single section, such as the official Olympics app, broadcaster apps, an Olympics-themed bingo card, and plenty more. Google is having all sorts of fun for the Olympics this year, so be sure to check their blog for complete details.

The 2024 Summer Olympics fire up on July 26. USA! USA!

// Google