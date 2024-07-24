An advertisement in the form of an easter egg for the upcoming Marvel Studios flick Deadpool and Wolverine is now live on select Pixel and Samsung devices. So long as your device has Circle to Search, this piece of marketing should be live for you.

In order for the fun little Deadpool-themed animations to appear, you’ll need to circle something Deadpool-related. For example, if you Circle to Search the term Deadpool 3, you’ll see either Deadpool himself, Wolverine, Dogpool, or the Deadpool mask pop up on your screen. Below is an example of what to expect.

I must say, the marketing push behind this movie has been nuts. They have been doing anything and everything they can to get people aware of this flick. Hopefully it’s a fun one.

Excited for Deadpool 3?