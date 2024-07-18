Code changes spotted inside of Google Messages point to increased photo quality sharing abilities, and given how much guff Google was giving Apple about supporting RCS, we think it’s about time this change was taking effect.

Right now, Apple supports iOS 18 beta users to send high quality images with RCS. The same can’t be said for Android users using Google Messages. When sending from Android, photos are compressed considerably, but with new compression and resizing options spotted via code, things should be getting better.

Specifically, the newly found code states that image size should be supported up to 8,192 pixels tall and wide, while previous testing had Messages scaling images down to a max vertical resolution of 1,600 pixels when the “Send images faster” setting was toggled. When disabled, Messages would still scale images to a max of 2,400 pixels.

Long story short, it’s looking like Google will want to have this new RCS magic ready for iOS 18’s public launch later this year. Once done, Android and iOS users will be sharing high quality images back and forth, making everything right in the world.

// Android Authority