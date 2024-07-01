Android 15 Beta 3.1 Drops on Pixel Devices With Fixes

Google released Android 15 Beta 3.1 today to kickstart July and the update is mostly minor. There are 3 bug fixes included that Google wanted to highlight that address issues with the lock screen and overall stability and connectivity.

The update is available right away to the Pixel 6 up through the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8a, as well as the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. The build to be on the lookout for is AP31.240517.031.

Android 15 Beta 3.1 update: For most folks, to get Android 15 Beta 3.1 on your Pixel phone, you’ll want to enroll in the Android Beta Program (here). This is the easiest way, as Google will send it to you over-the-air. However, if you want to manually update (like I’m about to do), you can – you’ll find Android 15 Beta 3 factory images here and the OTA files here.

Release date: July 1, 2024

Build: AP31.240517.031

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: June 2024

Google Play services: 24.21.14

Go get it.

Android 15 Beta 3.1 bug fixes: As for fixes, you can see below the official list that talks about a lock screen touch input problem, biometric face authentication failures, and then the overall system stability, connectivity, and audio quality seeing improvements.

Fixed issues that caused the lock screen to intercept touch input and prompt the user to unlock the device, even when interacting with elements on the lock screen that don’t require the device to be unlocked. (Issue #348101427, Issue #345873537)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused biometric face authentication to fail.

Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability, connectivity, and audio quality.

Again, the files are live now, so feel free to update right away if you are on Android 15 Beta builds.

// Google