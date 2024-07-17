European retailer listings for both the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 3 XL have detailed the many configurations and color options for Google’s upcoming smartwatches. Considering we’re less than a month away from Google’s official unveiling of these wearables, there isn’t much information we’re missing.

According to the listings, the Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) will come in four color options: Obsidian , Porcelain , Hazel and Pink. The larger Watch 3 XL (45mm) will be available in Obsidian , Porcelain , and Hazel.

Both models will come in Bluetooth/WiFi-only and LTE configurations, with the LTE radios costing you a bit more. No surprise there. European pricing is reported to start at 399 Euros for the Pixel Watch 3, while the Pixel Watch 3 XL will start at 449 Euros.

For us here in the US, don’t let that European pricing concern you too much, as the idea of changing the Euro sign to a dollar sign is not always accurate. According to the pricing that leaked, the Pixel Watch 3 is not getting a price increase, so it might be a safe assumption that will also be the case here in the US. Pixel Watch 2 released at a starting price of $349. Until Google confirms pricing, let’s remain calm.

Which Pixel Watch 3 model do you have your eye on? The small guy or big guy?

