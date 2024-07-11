Samsung wanted this to be their week, and it still mostly is with the launch of the Fold 6, Flip 6, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra. However, Google’s upcoming Pixel 9 launch is incredibly close, so the leaks for it are only going to ramp up. Today, a fresh report is here to keep things moving toward that mid-August Pixel 9 event.

A site called Dealabs says they’ve uncovered information for the entire Pixel 9 family, giving us the storage configurations, colors of each device, and potential Euro pricing. Since we see information like this regularly before a launch, I’m just going to assume they found a retailer who slipped up early, even if they won’t say it.

So what do we know now about the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold? Let’s break it all down.

The Pixel 9 is now rumored to come in 4 different colors (Obsidian, Porcelain, Cosmo, and Mojito) and with two storage amounts (128GB or 256GB). Those models should then be priced at €899 and €999, respectively.

For the Pixel 9 Pro, we could see the following:

Storage options, prices : 128GB (€1099), 256GB (€1199), 512GB (€1329)

: 128GB (€1099), 256GB (€1199), 512GB (€1329) Colors: Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Pink – The 512GB model might only come in Obsidian and Hazel.

For the Pixel 9 Pro XL, we could see the following:

Storage options, prices : 128GB (€1199), 256GB (€1299), 512GB (€1429), 1TB (€1689)

: 128GB (€1199), 256GB (€1299), 512GB (€1429), 1TB (€1689) Colors: Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Pink – The 512GB model might only come in Obsidian, Porcelain, and Hazel. The 1TB model might only launch in Obsidian.

And finally, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold could come in the following:

Storage options, prices : 256GB (€1899), 512GB (€2029)

: 256GB (€1899), 512GB (€2029) Colors: Obsidian, Porcelain

What should we take from this? A couple of things. A lot of this sounds reasonable and the colors are all colors we have seen Google use before. The new one is Pink, and this information does not match up correctly to that pink Pixel 9 we saw earlier. Today’s leak suggests the Pixel 9 Pro will be the only device in pink, yet again, that’s not what we’ve already seen – it was a regular Pixel 9 in pink.

The other thing to keep in mind is that retailers who drop this info early, tend to either use placeholders or they use weird estimates on pricing that fluctuate. These prices do look more specific than we often seen from early retailer leaks, so that gives them some more weight.

And finally, you can’t simply take Euro pricing and just switch the symbol to a dollar sign. In other words, don’t automatically switch to the Pixel 9 starting at $899 here. It could! But this is not a suggestion or confirmation of that happening just yet. If anything, drop $100 off to $799 to match what Euro pricing looked like compared to US pricing for the Pixel 8 series.

Other than that, any other thoughts from you?