We have been writing up these Samsung update posts for some time, and honestly, this has to be the longest list of devices to receive the same update at the exact same time. This week, Samsung began pushing out the July security patch to over 20 (twenty) different Galaxy devices, which has to be quite the undertaking.
Ranging from the Galaxy S20 FE to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, the entire supported range of Galaxy devices are getting the July patch. Nothing is specifically mentioned in the changelog, but be sure to message us if you happen to spot something of interest. Below you’ll find the list of devices getting the update, as well as the updated software numbers.
Updated Software Build Versions
- Galaxy S20 FE: G781VSQSFHXF1
- Galaxy S21: G991USQSCGXF3
- Galaxy S21+: G996USQSCGXF3
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G998USQSCGXF3
- Galaxy S21 FE: G990USQSCGXF3
- Galaxy S22: S901USQS6EXF8
- Galaxy S22+: S906USQS6EXF8
- Galaxy S22 Ultra: S908USQS6EXF8
- Galaxy S23: S911USQS4CXE9
- Galaxy S23+: S916USQS4CXE9
- Galaxy S23 Ultra: S918USQS4CXE9
- Galaxy S23 FE: S711USQS5CXF8
- Galaxy Note 20: N981USQS8HXFC
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: N986USQS8HXFC
- Galaxy Z Fold 3: F926USQS7IXFC
- Galaxy Z Fold 4: F936USQS6FXG2
- Galaxy Z Fold 5: F946USQS4CXG2
- Galaxy Z Flip 3: F711USQS8IXFC
- Galaxy Z Flip 4: F721USQS6FXG2
- Galaxy Z Flip 5: F731USQS4CXG
Note, there were also a couple of Galaxy A series devices also getting the update, but since we don’t typically cover those, they were omitted.
Go snag those updates!
// Verizon
Collapse Show Comments
2 Comments