We have been writing up these Samsung update posts for some time, and honestly, this has to be the longest list of devices to receive the same update at the exact same time. This week, Samsung began pushing out the July security patch to over 20 (twenty) different Galaxy devices, which has to be quite the undertaking.

Ranging from the Galaxy S20 FE to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, the entire supported range of Galaxy devices are getting the July patch. Nothing is specifically mentioned in the changelog, but be sure to message us if you happen to spot something of interest. Below you’ll find the list of devices getting the update, as well as the updated software numbers.

Updated Software Build Versions

Galaxy S20 FE : G781VSQSFHXF1

: G781VSQSFHXF1 Galaxy S21 : G991USQSCGXF3

: G991USQSCGXF3 Galaxy S21+ : G996USQSCGXF3

: G996USQSCGXF3 Galaxy S21 Ultra : G998USQSCGXF3

: G998USQSCGXF3 Galaxy S21 FE : G990USQSCGXF3

: G990USQSCGXF3 Galaxy S22 : S901USQS6EXF8

: S901USQS6EXF8 Galaxy S22+ : S906USQS6EXF8

: S906USQS6EXF8 Galaxy S22 Ultra : S908USQS6EXF8

: S908USQS6EXF8 Galaxy S23 : S911USQS4CXE9

: S911USQS4CXE9 Galaxy S23+ : S916USQS4CXE9

: S916USQS4CXE9 Galaxy S23 Ultra : S918USQS4CXE9

: S918USQS4CXE9 Galaxy S23 FE : S711USQS5CXF8

: S711USQS5CXF8 Galaxy Note 20 : N981USQS8HXFC

: N981USQS8HXFC Galaxy Note 20 Ultra : N986USQS8HXFC

: N986USQS8HXFC Galaxy Z Fold 3 : F926USQS7IXFC

: F926USQS7IXFC Galaxy Z Fold 4 : F936USQS6FXG2

: F936USQS6FXG2 Galaxy Z Fold 5 : F946USQS4CXG2

: F946USQS4CXG2 Galaxy Z Flip 3 : F711USQS8IXFC

: F711USQS8IXFC Galaxy Z Flip 4 : F721USQS6FXG2

: F721USQS6FXG2 Galaxy Z Flip 5: F731USQS4CXG

Note, there were also a couple of Galaxy A series devices also getting the update, but since we don’t typically cover those, they were omitted.

Go snag those updates!

// Verizon