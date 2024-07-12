The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL popped up in a TikTok video this week, giving us a wildly early comparison of Google’s next flagship series of phones. The video isn’t long, but it certainly gives us the goods on designs, sizes, and the fact they’ll have SIM trays. We also get some wonderful close-ups of the camera setups for each phone.

The TikTok video was posted to an account called pixo_unpacking and then spotted by YTechB. We aren’t sure how the person in the video got their hands on these early devices, but the video quality is quite decent and they were even able to print their own labels to hide marks on the back of each. They also likely knew the world would share the videos and (correctly) wanted credit.

So what do we see? The image below shows the Pixel 9 Pro XL up against the regular Pixel 9. This image, as well as the image up top, give us a pretty clear size comparison of the two on a design that is confirmed. And since the smaller Pixel 9 Pro should measure in closely to this Pixel 9 here, this comparison sort of covers all situations. The Pixel 9 is definitely smaller.

In this next shot, we can see the camera setups, where the Pixel 9 Pro XL has a third camera sensor, like with the Pixel 8 Pro over the Pixel 8. The Pixel 9 once again has just a two-camera setup. The smaller Pixel 9 Pro should match the Pixel 9 Pro XL model with 3 cameras, as well as what we assume is the temperature sensor that was first introduced in the Pixel 8 Pro. That would be the little circle under the flash on this 9 Pro XL.

From there, the biggest differences between the two appear to be in the finishes. The Pixel 9 Pro XL has a glossy metal frame, while the Pixel 9 looks matte. And then in a weird contrast, the Pixel 9 Pro XL has a matte glass finish, while the Pixel 9 goes glossy. Google can’t seem to find the courage to go all matte in a device and it’s so odd.

And finally, here are a couple of additional angles that show the matte vs. glossy sides, as well as SIM trays on the bottom of each phone. You love to see a SIM tray all these years after Apple got rid of them in US iPhones. As someone who switches phones often, I’m such a fan of a physical SIM.

Guys, it’s Friday, but let’s talk about what we’re seeing. It’s good, right?

Oh, and if you want to see how the Pixel 9 Pro XL compares to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, that video is here.