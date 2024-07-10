Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra Official at $649 and is a Monster

The Galaxy Ring might be stealing a lot of the show from today’s Unpacked event, but Samsung also announced two new Galaxy Watch devices, one of which is coming straight for the Apple Watch Ultra. It’s time to talk about the Galaxy Watch 7 and the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra.

Up for pre-order now (here), the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra is as the name suggests, the ultimate in wearable technology from Samsung. While expensive at $649.99, it does undercut Apple’s matching offering, although we’ll be testing to see how it truly compares. And for the Galaxy Watch 7 (pre-order here), we’ve got minor upgrades to a watch line that can’t really be beat in the Android space, especially at its $299.99 starting price.

Ready to learn more about the new Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra?

Galaxy 7 Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7 Specs: From a basic specs standpoint, what you have are 3 very high-end smartwatches that all run the same brand new Exynos W1000 chipset, with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage to go along with it. You have Sapphire Crystal cover glass on AMOLED displays of varying sizes, decent-sized batteries, “fast” wireless charging, and tons of sensors to track health, your location, etc. You also get LTE connectivity, WiFi (5GHz + 2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and plenty of durability.

The regular Galaxy Watch 7 line, which comes in two sizes (40mm and 44mm), is rated at 5ATM and IP68. The Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra and its 47mm case is rated at 10ATM and IP68. It’s also rated for ocean swimming, and has operating temperature and altitude guarantees, for those who want to go adventuring.

For software, you are looking at Wear OS 5 and Samsung’s One UI 6 Watch skin.

Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra Galaxy Watch 7 Color - 47mm: Titanium Sliver, Titanium Gray, Titanium White - 44mm: Green, Sliver

- 40mm: Green, Cream Dimensions & Weight - 47mm: 47.1 x 47.4 x 12.1mm

60.5g - 44mm: 44.4 x 44.4 x 9.7 mm

33.8g

- 40mm: 40.4 x 40.4 x 9.7 mm

28.8g Display Sapphire Crystal

- 47mm: 1.5-inch (37.3mm) 480x480 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display Sapphire Crystal

- 44mm: 1.5-inch (37.3 mm) 480x480 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display

- 40mm: 1.3-inch (33.3 mm) 432x432 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display Processor Exynos W1000 (5 Core, 3nm) Exynos W1000 (5 Core, 3nm) Memory & Storage 2GB memory

32GB storage 2GB memory

32GB storage Battery 590mAh - 44mm: 425mAh

- 40mm: 300mAh Charging Fast Charging (WPC-based wireless charging) Fast Charging (WPC-based wireless charging) OS Wear OS Powered by Samsung (Wear OS 5) Wear OS Powered by Samsung (Wear OS 5) UI One UI 6 Watch One UI 6 Watch Sensors Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Bio-signal sensor+ Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optiocal Bio-signal sensor+ Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor Connectivity LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4 + 5GHz, NFC, GPS(L1+L5), Glonass, Beidou, Galileo LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4 + 5GHz, NFC, GPS(L1+L5), Glonass, Beidou, Galileo Durability 10ATM+IP68 / MIL-STD-810H /Ocean Swimming, Operation Temperature/ Altitude Guaranteed 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810H Compatibility Android 11 or higher and with more than 1.5GB of memory Android 11 or higher and with more than 1.5GB of memory

Galaxy Watch 7 Features: The Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra is being referred to as Samsung’s “most powerful” smartwatch addition to the portfolio, with a new “cushion” shape for the design, and a taste for the extreme. This Watch 7 Ultra was built for “extreme durability” with a Titanium Grade 4 frame, 10ATM water resistance, the ability to work at altitudes 500m below sea level or 9,000m above. It also has an emergency siren, peak brightness of 3000 nits in the display, and long battery life that can go up to 100 hours when in Power Saving mode or 48 hours when in Exercise Power Saving mode.

At 47mm, this is certainly a massive watch (seen above on Tim’s wrist), and it comes in Titanium Gray, Titanium White, and Titanium Silver. It utilizes a new Dynamic Lug System for swapping out bands.

I cannot wait to get the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra on the wrist.

Galaxy Watch 7 and 7 Ultra Shared Features: As for the rest of the Watch 7 story, we have a lot of similar features between the three watches. For one, all watches run the new Exynos W1000 chipset, which is 3nm and provides a 3x faster CPU than its predecessor, as well as 30% improvement in power efficiency. We also have dual-frequency GPS for more accurate tracking, double pinch gestures (like we talked about from Galaxy Ring), and access to Samsung Wallet.

Samsung’s new BioActive Sensor powers all of the health stuff, and we wrote a lot about that here. That sensor will track things like high or low heart rates with heart rate monitoring, irregular heart rhythm notifications, the electrocardiogram, improved sleep tracking with a new Sleep Apnea feature, body composition snapshots, etc. All the health stuff is here, including as temperature sensor again.

Pre-order Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra: Ready to pre-order one of the new Galaxy Watch 7 devices? You can do that now with shipping happening on July 24.

The Galaxy Watch 7 starts at $299 for the 40mm model, while the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra retails for $649. Links below get you the best deals.

PRE-ORDER: Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra | Galaxy Watch 7