Samsung Unpacked for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a date, so that means we also have a reserve system open for those who think they might want to buy one of the new foldables. Like in past years, Samsung will give you some free cash to spend at the time of foldable purchase if you fill out their little reservation form.

Curious about that? Here’s how to “reserve” a Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Samsung Fold 6 $50 Reserve Credit: Samsung has a dedicated reservation page (here) for the Fold 6 and Flip 6 to show them that you are interested. By filling out the short form (email and phone is it), you are making no commitment to buy either device and are instead simply saying, “Hey, these phones look cool and I might want to buy one, so give me free money.” That’s it.

When signing up, Samsung says they will hand you a $50 reserve credit to be used toward eligible devices during the pre-order period that will open up, likely on July 10 when both devices are revealed. They’ll have trade-in deals too, to further sweeten the purchase, with up to $1,500 off your next foldable. We should know more on those deals soon enough.

All you need to know for now is that Samsung once again has a reservation system that puts you on their email list for the moment the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 go official. Once they do, you’ll get a bonus $50 credit to spend.

Go ahead and sign-up on the reservation form.