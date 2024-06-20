Samsung is definitely trying to make room on the shelves for its upcoming wearable line, with the Galaxy Watch 6 down to as low as just $40 thanks to the coupling of instant discounts and promotional trade-in values.

To get the $40 price, you’ll need a really good trade-in, such as the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro or Watch Series 8 (Apple), but even older Wear OS and Apple Watch models are getting improved trade-in values. Should you not have a trade-in device at all, no worries, as Samsung is offering an instant discount of $60 on the device. For doing nothing, that’s not bad.

For those concerned about getting the Watch 6 when the Watch 7 is right around the corner, we’re not entirely sure there’s too much to worry about. Each base Galaxy Watch model year over year hasn’t changed all too much. Samsung is likely focusing most wearable energy on the reported Watch 7 Ultra, so we’re not expecting any revolutionary changes for the base Galaxy Watch 7.

