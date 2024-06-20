Samsung has gotten its News app all ready for the upcoming US election, introducing a dedicated tab for everything having to do with the circus. Under said tab, not only will you find news related to candidates and such, but you’ll also find key dates, such as when debates and conventions are taking place.

For those who don’t care about election news and soccer is more your thing, you’ll be happy to learn that Samsung has also announced a new content partnership with LALIGA, one of largest soccer leagues in the world. With this partnership, readers will be able to, “explore a curation of the latest and trending news stories about your favorite team or players.”

Fact is, more people than ever before are getting their news on mobile devices, so it’s only fitting that Samsung would want to ensure that its News app is up to snuff. After giving it a glance myself, I’ll say that the app experience is fine enough, but headlines these days in general have never been more sickening. Spread some love, people.

Get your News app update in the Galaxy Store.

// Samsung