Remember the sandstone cover for the original OnePlus One phone? Holy moly, that was awesome. 10 years ago this week, we unboxed the first OnePlus device, running Cyanogen and being the rowdy newcomer to the Android space.

Priced at $299 and originally said to be “too large and buggy,” this phone kicked off a successful run of devices from OnePlus. I can’t exactly tell you when OnePlus peaked, but looking around the current landscape, it’s looking like OnePlus’ heyday is behind us here in the US.

Besides one of the best backsides to ever grace Android hardware, other specs included a Snapdragon 801 processor, 3GB RAM, 5.5-inch 1080p display, 13MP rear camera, up to 64GB storage, 3100mAh battery, and Android 4.4. To see the full specs, look here and I also highly recommend the comments section. Some classic DL banter going on back there.

Watch the unboxing video below and tell us what phone you were rocking 10 years ago! There were a lot of good phones on the market back in 2014.