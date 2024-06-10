There’s been considerable excitement concerning the Pixel Watch 3, considering this is the first year that it’s been reported that Google intends to offer two different size options. The Pixel Watch 2 is a relatively small wearable, so plenty of consumers have been waiting patiently for a larger size.

Thanks to 91mobiles, we’re getting our first 3rd-party look at the Pixel Watch 3. In terms of differences, you won’t find many. This watch is reported to offer the same exact display size as last year’s, though, the body itself is said to be slightly thicker to help house a “bigger” battery. We’re talking a about a possible increase of just 3 mAh, so I wouldn’t get too excited.

The renders provided showcase the black on black model, a staple for the Pixel Watch lineup. The backside shows the array of tracking sensors, side speaker, and Google’s continued usage of its proprietary band system. Thankfully, it doesn’t appear that Google intends to switch up the backside year-over-year, meaning our Pixel Watch 2 chargers should work just fine.

It’s a safe bet that we’ll see Pixel Watch 3 (bigger edition) renders soon enough. Thoughts on these? Pixel Watch 3 is expected alongside the Pixel 9 lineup in October.

