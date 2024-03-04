Ironically, one of the biggest complaints about the Pixel Watch 2 is its smaller size. While it fits on my wrist perfectly, there are plenty of folks out there who would prefer something larger. In the latest batch of intel, it sounds like your big Pixel Watch dreams are coming true this year.

In a report from 9to5Google, it’s said that the Pixel Watch 3 will be released with a 45mm option, meaning buyers will now have a choice between the usual 41mm model and something larger. For those who love big screens and potentially bigger batteries, this is good news. Beyond the size difference and the usual changes that come along with that, nothing else should be different between the two size options.

Also in the report is word of upcoming Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds from Google. No specific timeline for launch or feature list was hinted at in the report, but just the knowledge that they are indeed being developed is good enough for us. We’re big fans of the current Pixel Buds Pro earbuds. We assume they can only get better.

Will Google I/O be packed with hardware teases and announcements this year? It’s certainly possible.

