Galaxy S24 device owners, be on the lookout for the June security patch, now rolling out. Technically, the release date for the update is set as June 8, so you may see it hit your device over the weekend or early next week.

Verizon doesn’t list anything in the provided changelog beyond the June patch. However, if you spot something new after booting it up, feel free to let us know.

Updated Software Build Numbers

Galaxy S24 : S921USQS2AXE4

: S921USQS2AXE4 S24+ : S926USQS2AXE4

: S926USQS2AXE4 S24 Ultra: S928USQS2AXE4

Enjoy that update.

// Verizon