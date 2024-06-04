We’re seeing price increases on pretty much everything these days, so if you’re looking to lock in a good deal, Peacock is currently offering a full year of Peacock Premium for just $20. That’s $40 off the usual price, which is solid.

For $20, Peacock offers a ton, though, you won’t find many fans of the Android TV app. Besides general app jank, the content itself is good. You’ll find a great lineup of movies, TV shows, as well as access to plenty of WWE and sports content. And with the Olympics firing up soon, you’ll probably want Peacock for all of that action.

I’m not a huge fan of streaming services at this moment, but this $20 promo is good. Just be sure to cancel ahead of the $80 (not a typo, it’s $79.99) charge you’ll see in one year’s time.

Have at it.