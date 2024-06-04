Warner Bros. announced this morning that it has increased the prices of its ad-free tiers on the Max streaming service for new customers as of this morning. Existing customers will see the increase in their next bill.

The monthly price for the standard ad-free tier is now $16.99/month, up by a total of $1 from $15.99/mo. Ad-free 4K streaming bumps from $19.99/mo to $20.99/mo. For those who buy in bulk, yearly ad-free subscriptions have been raised from $149.99 by $10 to $159.99.

If you’ll recall, Max’s ad-free tiers had their prices raised early last year. It’s not the most positive of trends for consumers, but ultimately, let’s be grateful it’s only a dollar increase.

Genuine question: At what dollar amount does a subscription to Max become too much? For me, $18/mo is right around that threshold where I don’t carry the subscription monthly and instead only subscribe for a month to binge the shows I want to see.