Google kicked off the new month with a brand new bug fixing Android 15 beta update. This is Android 15 Beta 2.2, so not a full Beta 3 update that is likely to arrive later this month. This one is simply trying to take care of a couple of nuisance bugs that Google has been dealing with since Beta 2 first dropped at I/O last month.
Android 15 Beta 2.2 Build Info: The new build to be on the lookout for is AP31.240426.023.B4 and it is available to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, and Pixel 8a. Google has already posted factory image and OTA files if you feel like flashing those right away. You could also wait for it to arrive over-the-air to your phone, which could happen at any moment.
Download links: Factory Image | OTA
Release date: June 3, 2024
Build: AP31.240426.023.B4
Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)
Security patch level: May 2024
Google Play services: 24.16.17
Android 15 Beta 2.2 bug fixes: For bug fixes, Google is still trying to fix Private Space bugs that were removing Home screen apps. They think they’ve got it this time around. They also addressed a Wallet and NFC issue, another with the app drawer not swiping up, green tints in 10-bit HDR videos, and overall stability/connectivity/interactivity.
- Fixed remaining issues where creating a private space on a device for the first time removed app icons from the Home screen (or Home screens if more than one Home screen had been added). (Issue #340868295)
- Fixed an issue with the Wallet role that prevented NFC payments from functioning in some cases. (Issue #340933949)
- Fixed an issue where the app drawer didn’t open when swiping up. (Issue #335798568)
- Fixed an issue with NFC observe mode that prevented NFC payments from processing in some cases.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused videos that were recorded using 10-bit HDR to have a green tint.
- Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability, interactivity, and connectivity.
Again, the update should rollout over the air shortly, or you can manually update right away.
