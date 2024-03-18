For what’s sure to be a limited time, you can get a brand new Pixel Fold starting at just $1299. That’s $500 off the usual price of $1799, which is a crazy good price.

While that’s already a very good deal in terms of instant savings, should you buy your Pixel Fold foldable device from Google, you can save an additional $900 with a proper trade-in. That would be a total of $1400 in savings. It isn’t instant savings, like Samsung does with its trade-in program, but it’s still relatively quick for being a reimbursement process.

For the Pixel Fold, it’s a generally well loved device by its owners. The camera system is great, performance is stellar, and the software is very good. There is a Pixel Fold 2 on the horizon, but it certainly won’t be priced at $1299 at launch. We can guarantee that.

If it’s time to try a foldable, now’s a decent time to do so.