Apple may have just launched its fancy new iPad Pro with its special OLED screen, but there’s one thing that device will never have – Android. You know what does run Android? Samsung’s tablets, including their ridiculous Galaxy Tab S9 line, one of which is the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with a 14.6″ display. Absurd and awesome.

To kick off the latest Samsung Discover week, you’ll find discounts through trade-ins on all three Tab S9 devices, but the biggest discount ($1,100 off) will happen through the biggest tablet, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

What’s the Tab S9 Ultra deal: Right off the bat, Samsung is knocking $200 off the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to drop its starting price to $999. That matches the Galaxy Tab S9+ price and gets you 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. From there, the next versions have bigger discounts – $250 off 12GB/512GB and $300 off 16GB/1TB.

After starting there, you can then dive into the world of trade-ins (like I did) to further reduce the cost. If you happen to have a Samsung tablet, you can get up to an instant $800 off. The Tab S8 Ultra is the only tablet from Samsung fetching that amount, but the Tab S8 and S8+ are both worth $700 at the moment. The Tab S7 line (including the Tab S7 FE) is worth $500.

Combining top discounts, you can get up to $1,100 off the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. The fully kitted out version with 1TB storage and 16GB RAM would be just $519.99. The 256GB/12GB version (aka the cheapest) is $199.99.

Samsung Deal Link