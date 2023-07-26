Galaxy Tab S9 Series Official, Available August 11 Starting at $799

Most of the focus of the day may be on the Galaxy Fold 5 and Galaxy Flip 5, with a little side eye on the Galaxy Watch 6 series, but there is another important product release from Samsung to talk about – the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Yep, Samsung announced another batch of big, high-end tablets for you to take a look at if in the market for a bigger screen when consuming media at home. The Galaxy Tab S9 series arrives in 3 sizes and with plenty of specs to make these the type of tablet that will last for years to come.

Once again, Samsung is delivering small (Tab S9), medium (Tab S9+), and large (Tab S9 Ultra) options. I’m actually not sure I should call the regular Tab S9 “small,” since it has an 11-inch display, but it is the smallest. The Galaxy Tab S9+ has a 12.4″ display and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra sports a 14.6″ panel, for comparison.

Samsung is using AMOLED displays in all models this year, as well as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, WiFi 6E, an S Pen, in-displkay fingerprint reader, and quad speakers. After that, we have some differences, mostly in storage/memory configurations and camera setups.

For the regular Galaxy Tab S9, you get a 13MP rear camera along with a 12MP ultra-wide selfie shooter. You then get choices of either 8GB or 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra both get dual rear cameras (13MP + 8MP) and even more storage and RAM. The Tab S9+ can be configured with a minimum of 12GB RAM and tops out with storage of 512GB. For the Tab S9 Ultra, you can go as high as 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

If you were looking for a high-end Android tablet, unlike the Pixel Tablet, these would be the only choices.

Pricing, Availability

The Galaxy Tab S9 series ships August 11 with pre-orders live right away. If you pre-order, you can get up to $650 off with eligible trade-in, plus Samsung will upgrade your storage for free.

Pricing looks as follows:

Galaxy Tab S9 : $799.99

: $799.99 Galaxy Tab S9+ : $999.99

: $999.99 Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: $1,199.99

Pre-order Galaxy Tab S9

